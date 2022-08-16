Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. 1,097,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,461. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,209,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 330,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 333,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

