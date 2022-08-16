Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.48. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.