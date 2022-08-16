Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $2,992,509.48 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 929,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.