Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Certara by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

