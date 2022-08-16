Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.00

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

