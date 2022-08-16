Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.