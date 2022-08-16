Brokerages Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT at $5.07

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

