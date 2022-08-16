Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.3 %
Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.
Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
