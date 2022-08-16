Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

