Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

