BTIG Research Increases Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $20.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

