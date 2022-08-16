BTIG Research Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $45.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after buying an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

