BTIG Research Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $58.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 17,051,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,941,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.