Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $772,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

