Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

