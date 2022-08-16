Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
RTX opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
