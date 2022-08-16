Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

