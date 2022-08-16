Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 17,980 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,678,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FNDE stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

