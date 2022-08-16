Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 8,694 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

