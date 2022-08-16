Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $597,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.32.

