Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.