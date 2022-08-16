Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

