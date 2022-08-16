Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

