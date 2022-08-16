Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

