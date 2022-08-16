Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

LRCX stock opened at $517.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

