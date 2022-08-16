Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

