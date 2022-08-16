Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

