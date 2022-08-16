Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.