Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

