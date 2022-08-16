Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.