Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 84 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.