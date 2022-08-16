Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,517. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

