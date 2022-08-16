C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $3,347,420.60 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHRW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.89. 1,049,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

