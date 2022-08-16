Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cactus Stock Down 4.8 %

Cactus stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 703,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,369,748 shares of company stock worth $72,501,268. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 788.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,798,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,613,000.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

