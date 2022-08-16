Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.63. 1,621,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

