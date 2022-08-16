Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,774. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

