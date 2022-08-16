Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,220,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $278.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.