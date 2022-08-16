Callan Capital LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 512,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.