Callan Capital LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $545.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

