Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,491 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 4.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 126.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,714. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05.

