Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $31.29 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

