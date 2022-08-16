Campion Asset Management Has $298,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Campion Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PPL by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 121,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

