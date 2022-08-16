Campion Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campion Asset Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $170,907,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,641,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,467. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.61.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.