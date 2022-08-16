Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.75. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

