Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$215.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$222.50.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$159.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$176.02.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

