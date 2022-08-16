Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock remained flat at $21.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

