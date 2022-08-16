Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.96.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.11 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.