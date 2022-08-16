Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 0.1 %

CNNE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 20,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Institutional Trading of Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,909,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,123,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cannae by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cannae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.