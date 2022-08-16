Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $39,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

