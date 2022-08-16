Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,142 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

