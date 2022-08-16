Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,860,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

ABBV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

