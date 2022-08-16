Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

