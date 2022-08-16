Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

